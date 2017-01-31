Say ciao to a clever new way of learning languages together

PORTSMOUTH High School has been celebrating its fifth annual Festival of Languages.

The school invited 10 primary schools to share their passion for languages.

It was also a chance to celebrate some of the languages spoken by the students.

So senior students joined specialist teachers to hold taster lessons in Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Italian and German.

According to research, people who speak at least one other language have eight per cent more earning power in later life than those who are only able speak one language.

Head of languages Suzie Humphreys said: ‘This event offers opportunities for our pupils to share their love of languages.

‘Theere are opportunities for other schools to hear different languages spoken and an opportunity to showcase the joy of languages around the world.’

Jane Best, a teacher at St Jude’s Primary School, added: ‘It has been so interesting to hear all the different languages being spoken, and to have peers teaching peers is absolutely wonderful.’