School celebrates a century of memories

FORMER staff and pupils helped a school celebrate its centenary in style.

Former pupil Wendy Moore with Sylvie Broadbent -Smith, and Katelyn Ingram both eleven

Wimborne Junior School, Wimborne Road, Southsea welcomed back previous students and staff to a special open afternoon.

There were former staff and students attending from the 1930s to the 1990s.

The oldest former pupil was Beryl Dunkerley, 91, who attended the school in 1935.

She said: ‘I think I was in Miss Hibbit’s class and she was very fierce.’

Derek Gleed who was a pupil in the 1950's meets (left to right), Jackson Richards, Jessica Shillngford, Dulcie Davis, and Isabelle Bailey all ten

The school provided refreshments for everyone as well as a tour of the school, allowing ex students and teachers to see how the school had changed since they were last there.

Archive material from the last 100 years was also displayed and included old uniforms and the very first annual report as well as the first-ever registers from the school.

Linda Taylor, 65 was also among the guests at the celebration.

She is the grandchild of Harry Harfield, who received the first certificate for general progress, regular attendance and good conduct over 100 years ago in 1916/17.

Linda, 65 said: ‘It is very special for us to be here.’

People spent the afternoon catching up with classmates and colleagues, chatting about old memories they once shared at Wimborne School.

Scott Taylor, 27, is now a teacher at the school but also a previous student who attended the school from 1995 to 2000.

Scott, 27 said: ‘My favourite memory was dressing up as Victorians.’

He explained how he tried to incorporate what he had learned at Wimborne School in to how he taught today.

Everyone who joined Wimborne in celebrating the afternoon said they were thrilled and happy to be back.

Diane Brown, 60, who attended the school from 1963 to 1967 said: ‘I was very happy to come back today.

‘I found my name in the register — it was a wonderful time.’

Overall the school’s century of memories were shared and enjoyed by everyone involved.