School protesters claim pupils ‘stole’ placards while headteacher ‘stood by’

A UNION fighting to protect jobs at a Portsmouth school has accused pupils of stealing protesters’ placards with the headteacher’s consent.

GMB members have been demonstrating outside Purbrook Park School, in Purbrook, after the school announced five non-teaching staff would be made redundant in January.

Protestors outside the school. Picture: Sheena Matthams

During a protest last Thursday morning, the union claimed pupils came from outside the building and took GMB flags and placards.

These were allegedly taken inside the school and the gates locked, while headteacher Paul Foxley watched and ‘did not try to stop’ the pupils.

GMB Southern officer Nicola Nixon called the school’s actions ‘deplorable’.

She said: ‘We have a right to peacefully protest and we do not expect this kind of behaviour being endorsed by a headteacher.

‘Our protest is to raise our issues with parents and the local community and not to disrupt the education of pupils.

‘This would have been an ideal opportunity for the pupils to have been taught about protest and freedom of speech.

‘It is disappointing that the school have not taken this opportunity.

‘Parents should be concerned about this sort of behaviour seemingly being endorsed by the school.’

(l to r) Barry Beaven, Nichola Nixon and Carole Vallelly. Picture : Habibur Rahman

The union claimed the job cuts are ‘unfair’, while the school previously said the redundancies would not affect the level of teaching.

The staff under threat are believed to be involved with the school’s minibus service.

Hampshire Constabulary spokesman Jim Pusey said officers were called to the school at 8.36am on Thursday with reports of theft of placards and banners.

He said the matter had ‘been resolved’ when police arrived.

The News contacted the school but it did not respond before deadline.