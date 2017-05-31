School puts mental health support at top of agenda

PUPILS were given an insight into how to manage mental health at a week devoted to the topic.

Staff at Portsmouth Grammar School, and guest speakers from the community, shared their experiences of mental health. People who support those with anxiety and depression also gave talks.

One of the speakers was champion swimmer Katy Sexton who spoke about her experience of living with depression, how difficult it was for her to accept, and how she moved through it.

Katy said: ‘Talking openly about my journey has helped me to understand more about myself.

‘There is still some taboo around mental health issues so being able to speak to pupils about my experience and to be open about it is extremely important.’

Jo Morgan, head of pastoral curriculum at the school, said the aim of the week was to open up discussions with pupils about any issues that may affect them directly and provide an atmosphere where they felt able to talk freely and look for the support they need.

‘We are hugely grateful to our courageous teachers for sharing their stories and helping us to create a school culture where mental health is openly discussed,’ said headteacher James Priory.

‘The pupil response has been overwhelming and my hope is that a support network is now firmly established with pupils knowing where they can go for support, whether that is to one of our school counsellors, a teacher or a friend.’

