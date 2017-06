Firefighters were called out to a Buckland school this morning after a pupil got stuck in a tree.

A crew from Southsea Fire Station rushed to ARK Dickens Primary Academy in Turner Road shortly before midday after a call from the school.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the boy, eight, had climbed the tree but had then refused to come back down.

Firefighters spoke to the boy and bought him back to the ground.

The boy was uninjured.