Seats still available for the Charles Dickens memorial

Dickens Fellowship members and friends will be heading up to Westminster Abbey in London, on Friday, June 9 for the memorial service on the 147th anniversary of the great writer’s death.

Charles Dickens, who was born in Portsmouth, is the only novelist to be buried in the Poets’ Corner in Westminster Abbey.

The group has space on the coach for anyone who is interested in joining them for the day.

Trip organiser Geoffrey Christopher said: ‘We have a 49-seater coach at our disposal, so there are a few more seats available.

‘The service will be the culmination of a coach trip to London we are running for our members; we will also be visiting the Dickens Museum during the day – for which there will be no extra charge for entry.

‘Normally entry to Winchester Abbey costs £17, but admission for the service will be free.’

The cost per person will be £26, with the coach leaving The Hard at 9am that morning.

For more details on the trip, people can contact Geoffrey Christopher on (023) 9266 4205.