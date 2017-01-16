Second man arrested after four women robbed in Portsmouth

POLICE have arrested a second man after four women were robbed.

The incidents took place between January 8 and January 12 in Southsea.

Police previously said women, 81, 79, 63 and 39, were robbed in the area.

A 30-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested in connection with these incidents and is currently in police custody.

A 31-year-old man from Southsea, who was arrested on Sunday January 15, has been bailed until March 20.