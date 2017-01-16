Second man arrested after four women robbed in Portsmouth

POLICE have arrested a second man after four women were robbed.
The incidents took place between January 8 and January 12 in Southsea.
Police previously said women, 81, 79, 63 and 39, were robbed in the area.
A 30-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested in connection with these incidents and is currently in police custody.
A 31-year-old man from Southsea, who was arrested on Sunday January 15, has been bailed until March 20.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.