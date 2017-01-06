Seriously-ill children are given a boost by bank

BANK staff have donated £125 to a charity which provides a holiday home to families of seriously-ill children.

The donation is part of a nationwide community pride donation programme by TSB to help local causes that bring the community together, or need a little extra support during the festive season.

In total TSB will be donating more than £47,000 through the programme to causes across the UK.

The Hayling Island branch chose Hannah’s Holiday Home as their charity to support.

TSB’s Francesca Hooper said: ‘Being part of our local community is really important to us at TSB and so we’re delighted to be able to help Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal with this donation.

‘We chose to donate this money to Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal because of the important work they do with local families.’

Pam Marshall, from Horndean, set up the charity in memory of her daughter Hannah Westbrook, who died from Hodgkins lymphoma in 2004.

Pam said: ‘I’d like to thank TSB in Hayling Island for this donation.

‘It’s great to see a large, national company giving their employees the opportunity to support a local cause.

‘The money they’ve donated will really make a difference to us and to the community here.

‘It will help sponsor a sick child and their whole family during their break away.

‘The family can spend some quality time away enjoying fabulous park facilities, restaurants, an arcade, indoor and outdoor swimming pool and woodland environment.’

Instead of having one, centrally chosen, charity of the year, TSB partners with a number of local charities.

Each year customers, members of the public and staff can nominate a charity they would like their local TSB to support.

Branches and office sites then selected their local charity partner from the three organisations that received the most nominations.

To donate, go to hannahsappeal.org.