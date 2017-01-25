Severe fog causes disruptions

Drivers are being warned to be careful on the roads this morning, due to severe fog across the area.

The Met Office have issued a weather warning until 11am.

All Wightlink services are running with delays.

Hovertravel also warn of extended journey times – a shuttle service is in operation due to dense fog. Arrivals and departures are occurring as frequently as possible but not to the timetable. Click here for updates.

There are also severe disruptions to flights at Southampton Airport. All departures until the 08.20am to Jersey have been cancelled, with arrivals also suffering delays and cancellations.