Shining a light on Pride in Portsmouth

Thousands of people stepped out to show their support for diversity.
The Portsmouth Pride festival in Southsea was a huge success.
Families, friends and activists came together to show their support for the LGBT community on Saturday.
Dancers and musicians serenaded partygoers as the fun began at South Parade Pier in the morning and the colourful parade made its way along the seafront to Clarence Pier.
It ended with music, speeches and dancing at Southsea Bandstand.
Pictures by Duncan Shepherd. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.