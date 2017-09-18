Shining a light on Pride in Portsmouth

Have your say

Thousands of people stepped out to show their support for diversity.

The Portsmouth Pride festival in Southsea was a huge success.

From left, Dan Bass, Dame Sharon, Fabulous Josh and Les, with friends Picture: Duncan Shepherd (171248-038)

Families, friends and activists came together to show their support for the LGBT community on Saturday.

Dancers and musicians serenaded partygoers as the fun began at South Parade Pier in the morning and the colourful parade made its way along the seafront to Clarence Pier.

It ended with music, speeches and dancing at Southsea Bandstand.

Pictures by Duncan Shepherd.

More dancing with Fit 'n Funky at the Band Stand Picture: Duncan Shepherd (171248-037)

Rainbow dancers at Portsmouth Pride Picture: Duncan Shepherd (171248-035)

Annette with friend Paul Hinchliffe Picture: Duncan Shepherd (171248-031)

The parade snaking it's way from South Parade Pier to the Bandstand for Portsmouth Pride Picture: Duncan Shepherd (171248-029)

Charlie Stevenson and Laura Craft with their strong message on the Portsmouth Pride parade in Southsea Picture: Duncan Shepherd (171248-028)

Revellers wave the Portsmouth Grammar School banner at the Portsmouth Pride parade Picture: Duncan Shepherd (171248-025)

A riot of colour as the parade passes through Castle Field Picture: Duncan Shepherd (171248-023)

Theresa O'Toole and Anna Wall march side-by-side Picture: Duncan Shepherd (171248-018)