Shock as woman is murdered in a ‘quiet’ city street

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of a woman in a ‘quiet’ Portsmouth street were last night still quizzing two suspects in connection with the killing.

Toronto Road, in Buckland, remained cordoned off for much of yesterday while forensic officers swept the area for clues over the death of the 36-year-old.

Officers were first called to the scene shortly before midnight on Saturday evening, amid reports a woman had been found injured inside one of the street’s terraced homes.

Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

As The News went to press last night, two people, both from Portsmouth, were still in custody over the crime.

The incident has left residents living nearby shaken.

Yvonne Windle lives at junction between Toronto Road and Balliol Road.

The 36-year-old said: ‘It’s quite scary being here. I was in a situation where I was stabbed a few years ago. This has brought back all those memories.’

Jamie Holmes lives next door to the property where the woman was killed and said he was shocked by the news.

‘All I heard was a paramedic or police officer saying that there was a lot of blood loss,’ the 28-year-old said.

‘I didn’t hear any sort of commotion or struggling either, so was really unsure of what was going on.’

The police have not yet released the identity of the victim or how she died.

One 55-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, said: ‘It’s terrifying to think this happened so close to my home. It’s just a horrible, dreadful crime.’

While Kerrie Crabb, 55, of Balliol Road said: ‘I have been here four years and never heard anything like that. It’s normally quite a safe area. I’ve never had any problems here.’

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector David Brown is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

DCI Brown said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Toronto Road on Saturday night who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward and speak to us.

‘If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please speak to us and tell us what you know.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Senator or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on the victim.