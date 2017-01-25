Show-stopping chance for Mandarin college students

A GROUP of students from Portsmouth College had their Mandarin speaking skills put to the test when they met members of the Chinese State Circus.

The pupils, along with principal Steve Frampton and Mandarin teacher Yan Guo, visited the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, where the circus performers where preparing for a spectacular show.

The students had the opportunity to catch a sneaky preview of the show when they met the stars during rehearsals.

First year student Amna Kahn, said: ‘It was really fun and inspiring. Meeting the cast made me appreciate the show more because I got to know their story.

‘In addition, it was nice to have an opportunity to try to speak Mandarin to people from China which was better practice than talking to myself.’

The new modern business language course has been designed with employment in mind.

Students will have the challenge of learning a new language as well as using their new skills to further their career prospects.

Fellow first year student Timothy Wong said: ‘This was an incredibly unique and amazing experience – from meeting the cast to actually seeing them perform.

‘It was culturally inspiring to see the levels of professionalism and dedication each and every one of the cast has for the arts.’

The 12-week course offers pupils the choice of learning Mandarin, Japanese or Hindlish.

Students will also be encouraged to explore the culture of growing economic Asian powers such as China, India and Japan.

Mr Frampton said: ‘It was a huge privilege for our students to meet and engage in conversation with the performers.

‘We feel honoured to have had the opportunity to gain an insight into their world and culture.

‘I would like to sincerely thank the New Theatre Royal and the Chinese State Circus for both the incredible afternoon and the wonderful show in the evening.’

The show, Dynasty, is touring the UK. Go to chinesestatecircus.com.