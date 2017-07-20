Sir Vince Cable is new Liberal Democrats leader

SIR Vince Cable has been named leader of the Liberal Democrats.

The former business secretary has taken up the role after nominations for the post closed without him facing any challengers in his party.

The 74-year-old replaces Tim Farron who led the party to a disappointing general election where the party pocketed an increase of three MPs to 12.

Mr Farron stepped down as leader earlier this summer, stating he needed to reconcile his faith and could not do so as leader of the party due the demands it posed.