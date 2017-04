It’s time to lace up and get moving, as we show you some of the best walks you can reach from Portsmouth.

As Americans celebrate National Walking Day today, we thought we would give you some inspiration to get your walking shoes on as well.

---

Links below show more details of the walks:

Staunton Way

Bishop’s Waltham nature walk

Hamble Stroll

Whitehill and Liphook

The Solent Way

South Downs Way