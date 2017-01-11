Six-year-old girl to make a huge charity donation

DARCIE-Rose Handley’s hair has always been her pride and joy.

So you can imagine her mother’s surprise when she announced that she wanted to have most of it cut off for charity.

Darcie-Rose, aged six, is having 10 inches of hair cut off, which will be given to the Little Princess Trust – a charity that creates wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Darcie has raised £260 after less than a week of fundraising – the money will also be going to the same charity.

Her target of £350 would be enough for the Little Princess Trust to also create another wig, on top of the hair she is already donating.

Mum Emily-Jane Handley, said: ‘Darcie-Rose has been growing her hair for a while now, flicking it about like the diva she is!

‘But now my kind and selfless little girl has made such a grown-up decision to donate and we are so proud of her for that.’

Darcie-Rose added: ‘I want to have my hair cut so that a wig can be made for a poorly girl or boy.’

To donate to Darcie-Rose, please visit justgiving.co.uk/darcierose.