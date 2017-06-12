‘Sleeping’ classes could be coming to Portsmouth after successful trial

New gym classes could be starting up in Portsmouth - where all you do is sleep.

David Lloyd Gyms held trial ‘Napercise’ classes at the end of April, and is now reviewing whether to roll them out nationwide after they proved ‘hugely popular’.

Picture: John Nguyen/JNVisuals

The sessions are targeted at exhausted parents and are designed to invigorate the mind, improve moods and burn calories.

For 45 minutes visitors are encouraged to lie down and take a nap to get away from the stresses of everyday life.

Classes were held in Sidcup, Kent, to find out if there was enough interest.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Napercise was hugely popular and at the moment it’s still under review as to whether we’ll roll them out across the UK.’

Picture: John Nguyen/JNVisuals

More trial classes have been held recently in Bromsgrove and Worcester clubs.

If the classes are introduced nationwide gym users at the David Lloyd branch in Port Solent could be among those to take advantage.

Upon arrival in the studio guests will find spin-bikes swapped for single beds, and upbeat workout tunes ditched in favour of atmospheric sounds.

The studio temperature will be dropped to a level that promotes calorie burning during sleep, and guests can settle down for a short nap before continuing their day.

Picture: John Nguyen/JNVisuals

The classes have been developed with the help of Dreams sleep expert Kathryn Pinkham.