Smashed! 900 city schoolchildren beat musical world record

HUNDREDS of schoolchildren from across Portsmouth descended on Guildhall Square to smash a musical world record.

A total of 900 infant, primary and secondary school pupils showed off their musical talents as they took part in the challenge yesterday morning.

Drumming today was the most amazing day of my life - I will never forget it as it was incredible. 11-year-old Sofia Doan

The aim was to break the Guinness World Record for the largest Djembe Drum Ensemble.

And with the help of the Portsmouth Music Hub they smashed the existing record, which had stood at 476 drummers.

The children spent weeks training for the record attempt, which was held as part of BBC Music Day.

Sue Beckett, chief executive of the Portsmouth Music Hub, said: ‘The children drummed brilliantly and it was a fantastic event that enabled everyone to celebrate the power of music as part of BBC Music Day.

‘To smash the record was a huge triumph for everyone and the children were so excited that all their hard work had paid off.’

The children performed music written by composers from the music hub, which organised the event.

They were joined by professional drumming groups and the Royal Marines Corps of Drums which gave a special performance.

Sofia Doan, 11, from St. John’s RC Cathedral Primary School, said: ‘Drumming today was the most amazing day of my life – I will never forget it as it was incredible.’

The record attempt took place for five minutes, followed by performances from a Taiko drumming ensemble and a samba band.

An enormous cheer rang out across Guildhall Square as adjudicator Paulina Sapinska, from Guinness World Records, announced the record had been broken.

She told the waiting crowd that they had been ‘officially amazing’.

The attempt was also broadcast on television as part of BBC Music Day.

The annual national event aims to bring together diverse musicians from a range of musical backgrounds to create a UK-wide celebration of music.

Ambassadors include Ozzy Osbourne and Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder.