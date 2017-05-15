Soldier refused to let Sahara heat beat him

IT IS known as the toughest foot race on earth, the equivalent of running six marathons in six days.

And Royal Corp of Signals communications specialist Gaz Roberts was brave enough to take it on.

The 46-year-old, from Farlington, set off for the Sahara in April to take part in the Marathon De Sables 2017, to raise money for the armed forces charity, SSAFA.

The Marathon De Sables is a gruelling multi-stage adventure through the Sahara Desert.

Over a period of six days, participants run more than 156 miles through endless dunes, rocky jebels and white-hot salt plains, carrying all the food and equipment they need on their backs.

Gaz finished the Marathon De Sables in 41 hours and eight minutes, and has so far managed to raise a total of £4,200 for the armed forces community.

Gaz said: ‘As expected, it was brutal. And a tad warmer than expected – hitting 54C at Stage Two.

‘Every day was a challenge, trying to deal with the conditions and good daily administration.

‘I did have a few wobbles on the last stage, Stage Five, where I kept feeling as if I was going to faint. So at one point I thought my race may be over.

‘My favourite part of the marathon was Stage Three. It was very mountainous and the views were stunning.

‘The whole experience was amazing, especially the camaraderie in camp and everyone pulling together.’

To make a donation to Gaz’s challenge, go to virginmoneygiving.com/Gaz_MDS.