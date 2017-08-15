“Someone else might not be so lucky”: Stabbing victim speaks out after daylight attack in Portsmouth street

Have your say

A STABBING victim has spoken of his ordeal after he was attacked in the middle of a Portsmouth street.

Andrew Budd suffered a deep cut to the back of his arm after being targeted by a man wielding a knife in Northern Parade.

He required 23 stitches in hospital and is now asking for the public’s help to bring his attacker to justice.

The 46-year-old said he was walking down the road on Friday evening when he came across the attacker, who he had met once before.

The pair argued, before Andrew said the attacker went into a house, grabbed a knife and plunged it into his back.

He said: ‘He had the knife and cut me on the arm and round the back.

‘I fell back on the floor and he punched me a few times in the face. It scared the life out of me.

‘After he left I managed to get to a neighbour’s house and they called for an ambulance.’

An air ambulance was sent to help Andrew, but a road ambulance was used to take him to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

After being treated he is now back at home in Northern Parade recovering.

He said: ‘Hopefully someone will have seen what happened.

‘I’m not a violent man at all and you don’t expect something like this to happen.

‘For me it’s been more worrying mentally than physically.

‘This means there is a danergous man walking around the streets as well.

‘Someone else might not be so lucky.’

A Hampshire Police spokesman confirmed it is investigating reports of an assault on Northern Parade between 6pm and 6.30pm on Friday.

He added that the two men, believed to be known to each other, were involved in an altercation and one of the men suffered an injury – not life-threatening – thought to be from a knife.

South Central Ambulance Service confirmed it was called at 6.10pm to the road and sent an ambulance crew and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Anyone with information, is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44170310297, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- A 39-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and has been released under investigation.