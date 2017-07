GAS network managers say that the origin of a gas smell that covered the region yesterday remains a mystery.

The smell appears to have originated in Gosport, before spreading to Portsmouth and Fareham.

A spokesman from SGN said: ‘We have had a number of calls regarding a smell in the air in the Portsmouth area.

‘There’s nothing to suggest the smell is coming from our network, but we recommend that anyone who can smell gas should call the gas emergency number on 0800 111 999.’