Southsea bar will close its doors

A BAR in Southsea has announced it is closing down.

The Ice Bar, located on Highland Road, has announced it will be closing its doors on Saturday.

The venue reopened last year, following a decade of sitting vacant.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Ice Bar said: ‘To everyone who has visited the Ice Bar and has supported us throughout this year we are sorry to say we will be closing as of this Saturday.

‘It’s been a hard few months and trade isn’t great and we would rather close while our heads are above water than after we get to that stage.

‘The Ice Bar may open again in the following months after a refurb.

‘If you want to come and have a good night on Saturday, come along and make our closing party one to remember.’