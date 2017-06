A UNIQUE cinema-cum-coffee house aired its last film for customers yesterday.

Cafe Au Cinema opened up in Southsea’s Osborne Road last summer but has since had to close its doors due to ‘insurmountable circumstances’.

It served customers refreshments and food while airing big-screen hits on a TV with guests able to reserve beanbags.

Owner Genevieve Keay said she was looking to go into the popcorn business with a Popcorn de Cinema brand.