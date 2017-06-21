Southsea residents react to late-night pier booze license

PEOPLE living near South Parade Pier have given a mixed reaction to it getting a late alcohol licence.

Southsea residents have raised concerns about noise, litter, and general disturbance, while others said more nightlife is needed in the city.

The views come after pier owners Tommy Ware Snr and Jnr were granted permission by Portsmouth City Council’s sub-licensing committee to remain open until 1.30am at weekends.

The owners will be able to serve alcohol until 12.30am during the week.

Live and recorded music will be permitted until 11.30pm on a Friday and 12.30am on a Saturday.

A woman, who has lived opposite the pier at St Helen’s Parade for 10 years but did not want to be named, said: ‘Residents here have gone through years of abuse by clubs and know first-hand what happens when late-night booze is involved.’

Referring to the nightclubs that were previously near the pier she added: ‘Along the road, music was thudding, children couldn’t sleep, and that’s what we’re scared of.

‘Clubbers might leave the pier quietly but it’s what happens after that. We have loud noise, our gardens being used as toilets and litter left behind.

‘There’s a block of retirement flats being built a few doors down, I wouldn’t want a home there knowing there will be loud people in the streets all the time.’

Amy Bryant, a 21-year-old who visits the pier but lives near Commercial Road, said: ‘The news is good. I’d consider going to an event at the pier myself, but I understand resident’s concerns.

‘I’d be annoyed if I got woken up by drunk people.’

Danielle Crook, 27, of Kirkstall Road, said: ‘As long as events are managed well and people leaving aren’t noisy and don’t mistreat the roads, I don’t have a problem with it.

‘I’d like to see the owners enforce that good behaviour, because it’s nice to have more going on at the seafront.’

Balb Singh, of Whitwell Road agrees.

He said: ‘I go clubbing and there aren’t many venues to choose from, something new is needed.

‘It would bother me if people started making lots of noise but I think it needs to be tried.

‘Live and let live.’