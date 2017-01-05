Southsea school celebrates rapid Ofsted turnaround

STUDENTS and teachers at a school are celebrating an improvement in their Ofsted inspection result.

Priory School, in Fawcett Road, Southsea, has been rated as ‘good’ across all categories, up from the ‘requires improvement’ grade at its previous inspection in 2013.

Our rating reflects the hard work and energy that the staff, students and whole school community have put in to the academy. Stewart Vaughan, headteacher

The new grading comes after the school joined Bohunt Education Trust in 2014.

Headteacher Stewart Vaughan said: ‘We are delighted to receive such a positive Ofsted.

‘Our rating reflects the hard work and energy that the staff, students and whole school community have put in to the academy.

‘I would like to thank everyone for the part they have played in our success so far.

‘We are committed to continuing to deliver the highest quality of education that every student deserves – and look forward to continuing on our journey towards outstanding.’

Inspectors praised teachers after seeing ‘rapidly improved outcomes’, particularly in English and maths.

The school’s community spirit was also noted, with inspectors saying this was down to pride that staff, students and parents have in their education.

The report also said that the school does well to set pupils up for the future.

Inspectors wrote: ‘Pupils appreciate the impartial careers guidance they receive and are well prepared for the next stage of their education as a result.

‘More pupils are securing their career options earlier and, consequently, they are better prepared for the next stage of their career development.’

Head boy Luke Blay, 15, added: ‘I’ve seen a huge amount of change at Priory – the atmosphere feels different because of the teachers, facilities and opportunities.’

Lauren Hill, head girl, also 15, added: ‘My teachers at Priory have been so supportive and have really pushed me to be the best I can be.

‘Students are proud to talk about Priory because they know it’s such a good school.’

Priory left the control of Portsmouth City Council in 2014 when it was taken over by the academy trust, which also runs a Liphook school.

Neil Strowger, chief executive at the academy trust, added: ‘Since joining Bohunt Education Trust, Priory School has gone from strength to strength, securing excellent outcomes and providing quality education provision.

‘This report highlights the work that the staff, students and the community have undertaken to ensure that these impressive improvements are sustainable.’