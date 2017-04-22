Southsea school to open up new senior block to students

A SCHOOL will officially open up its new block next week.

Mayville High School in St Simon’s Road, Southsea will open up a new senior building called Michael Babcock House.

It is named in honour of the independent school’s chair of trustees and will be officially opened at 2.30pm.

The building is made up of a hall, new classrooms, a student common room, design and technology workshop and IT suite.

It is being specifically-built to accommodate the school’s Year 11 pupils who will be based within the building.

Headteacher Rebecca Parkyn said: ‘This is a significant step forward for the school in its development programme and staff and pupils will benefit hugely from this new building.

‘Mayville is thriving as we continue to step up our educational provision.’

The opening of the new building will see the school’s choirs and dancers performing for the guests.

A plaque will be unveiled by Mr Babcock who has been a part of the school for the last 50 years.

The school currently looks after pupils from ages two to 16, with around 480 students on its books.