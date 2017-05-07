Southsea turns blue as Pompey fans celebrate title win

THOUSANDS of people flocked to Southsea today to see Pompey lift the League Two trophy.

Dressed in their Pompey shirts and waving flags, the Fratton faithful enjoyed joining the players in the celebration of the title win.

On Saturday, the Blues became champions following an emphatic 6-1 against Cheltenham Town.

Families and life-long supporters descended on Southsea Common to see the players pick up their medals.

Tracy Rowett went along to the celebrations with her children Haydn, nine and Cheyenne, six.

The Fareham family were excited to see the trophy and the players.

Haydn said: ‘It feels good to be celebrating. Pompey have done really well in the last few games and it is exciting to see them all today.

Mum Tracy added: ‘The last couple of days have been awesome and the atmosphere in Southsea is great.

‘A few years ago we were almost down and out so to be lifting the League Two title is brilliant.

‘It is great for young fans and older fans alike.’

Pompey star Conor Chaplin praised the fans stating the club and the city are ‘glued together’.

The striker told The News the realisation of the club’s triumph only sank in today during the celebrations.

He said: ‘It is really great to be able to come out and celebrate with the fans.

‘When it comes to Portsmouth, the club and the city are glued together. They come together.

‘If you’re a football fan in this city, then you’re a Pompey fan and all of the city, even if they are not necessarily football fans, will turn out and support the club because they know what it means.

‘Portsmouth and Pompey go hand in hand and today is all about celebrating that and giving the fans something to shout about.’