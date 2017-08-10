Search

Spice World turns 20: Film to be screened in Portsmouth

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Spice Girls film, Spice World, the film is to be screened for one night only in Portsmouth.

The Spice Girls announced the re-release on Facebook, with a screening to take place in Portsmouth as part of celebrations across the UK.

The cult classic was one of the biggest films of 1997 breaking a record in the UK for the highest-ever weekend debut for Super Bowl Weekend with box office sales.

Overall the film took $100 million at the box office worldwide despite mainly negative reviews.

Now to tell you what you want, what you really, really want - Spice World will be screened at Vue Portsmouth in Gunwharf Quays on Friday, September 29 2017 at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £9.79. Find out more details here.