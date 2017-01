A SILENT disco is set to take place at the top of the Spinnaker Tower next month.

Ravers are set to create dancefloor mayhem more than 100 metres above Portsmouth on Friday February 17 from 9pm until midnight.

The event first took place last year and sold out in under a day so those eager for tickets are urged to snap them up quickly.

Head to wyldeevents.co.uk to get your hands on them which are priced at £15 each.