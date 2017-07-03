Spinnaker Tower shortlisted for regional award

PORTSMOUTH’S Spinnaker Tower has been named as having one of the best views across the country.

MyGlazing.com’s Window with a View competition received hundreds of entries that have been narrowed to four, one of which being the Emirates-sponsored landmark.

The Liverpool Museum took the win last year however that could change this time around.

The south east region of the country has been narrowed down to 4 entries including the Spinnaker Tower, Leeds Castle, Shepherds Hunt and St Hubert’s church.

The competition is a chance to see ‘views families are lucky enough to enjoy from their homes’ and from local public buildings.

The aim of the company is to ‘raise awareness of the benefits of modern, clear and energy efficient glazing’.

The public are very involved with this competition with many being given the opportunity to show off hidden photography skills.

However for those not so talented with a camera, they still have the opportunity to voice their opinion and vote for the best window view in the country.

The successful picture takers will win prizes such as a GoPro action camera kits and a Fujifilm Instax camera.

People can vote at myglazing.com.