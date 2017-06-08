Spotlight on protecting the countryside

THERE is less than one month left to enter or nominate a project or enterprise for this year’s Countryside Awards.

The awards, now in their 11th year, are sponsored by The Southern Co-operative and organised by the Hampshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE).

The four award categories and sponsors are:

Community and Voluntary – The Southern Co-operative

Young People – Steve’s Leaves

Rural Enterprise – Hildon

Sustainable Buildings –Hastoe Group

We have already received some really exciting entries for this year’s awards.

There are so many organisations, businesses and individuals doing invaluable work to protect our precious countryside and improve life within it.

The award scheme is the perfect opportunity to shout about this hard work and receive some much-deserved recognition while inspiring others to stand up for Hampshire’s countryside.

If you know such an organisation or project that has not yet entered feel free to contact me directly to make sure that they don’t slip through the net.

We are looking for a videographer to film the award ceremony on September 19 in the presence of the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson.

CPRE Hampshire is the Hampshire branch of CPRE, the Campaign to Protect Rural England, an organisation which works locally and nationally to protect, shape and enhance a beautiful, thriving countryside for everyone to value and enjoy.

Our work in the county spans wide-ranging countryside and rural issues – from landscapes, hedgerows and dark skies, to housing and planning, farming and food, transport, energy and waste and the rural economy.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of CPRE Hampshire. In Hampshire CPRE has almost 2,000 members and a team of hard-working volunteers.

We have a branch office in Winchester and are active across the county with six voluntary district groups.

The charity depends entirely on public support.

To make a donation, go to cprehampshire.org.uk.

The Countryside Awards are open for entries until 5pm on June 30. To enter online visit cprehampshire.org.uk, call 01962 841897 or e-mail olivia.osorio@cprehampshire.org.uk.