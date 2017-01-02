Sprinkling a bit of star quality at awards’ night

A GROUP of Slimming World consultants have the magic touch when it comes to weight loss.

The team, which runs Slimming World groups in Portsmouth, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Catchphrase presenter and magician Stephen Mulhern when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

He co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chairwoman, Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Consultant Amanda Harland said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months for Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to get ready for another successful year.

She said: ‘We couldn’t be prouder.

‘Our members have lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

‘It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

‘Every week we feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and we felt very honoured to represent our groups when we met Stephen.

‘He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives. Meeting him has re-inspired us and now we feel super motivated to support even more people to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.’

Stephen, who also presents Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said he was thrilled to meet the consultants and added: ‘I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards.

‘The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.’

For more information go to slimmingworld.co.uk.