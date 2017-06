Graduating art and textile students ended their studies by showcasing their final projects at a private view exhibition.

GCSE pupils from St John’s College, Southsea, invited friends and family members to celebrate their hard work at the special event.

Sophia Nguyen, 16

The exhibition, which was outlined by a beach-themed brief, featured the students’ favourite pieces and exam coursework created during their two years of study.

Here’s a selection of their work.

GCSE Art Exhibition St Johns College

Mr Davis with Oscar Davis and Fiona Brown looking at Fiona's work, both 16

Guests looking at 15-year-old Lottie Fielder's work

Mr Gosling looking at 16-year-old Emily Gosling's work

Guests admiring 16-year-old Kit King's work

Fifteen-year-old Lottie Fielder's work

Work from Eun Soo Choi, 16

Emily Gosling and Matilda Clark's work. They're both 16