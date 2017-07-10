Start your engines for a rip-roaring custom car show

A CUSTOM car show is set to return for its 40th birthday.

The Victory Wheelers Hot Rod and Custom Car Show will soon roll into Stansted Park – the third time the event has been held at its new home.

Formed in 1977, the car club was named after it was sponsored by Radio Victory – and this year marks its show’s first weekend-long event.

Marquee entertainment and music will be a mainstay across the weekend, with a Saturday cruise even taking drivers to Goodwood.

The show will take place from 10am-4pm from Friday, July 21 until Sunday, July 23.

For ticket prices and booking, visit victorywheelers.co.uk.