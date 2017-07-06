Steve scoops top awards for his amazing photography skills

Former News photographer Steve Reid has been recognised for his incredible skills with a camera.
Steve, the owner of Blitz Photography at Gosport, was honoured by the Master Photographers’ Association, South Central Region.
His breathtaking shots garnered awards for Photo of the Year, Classical Portrait Photo of the Year, Classical Wedding Photo of the Year and Lifestyle Portrait Photo of the Year.
Steve said: ‘It’s a tremendous honour. To be rewarded with not one but four awards is overwhelming, and very, very humbling.’
Go to blitzphotography.co.uk.