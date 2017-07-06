Steve scoops top awards for his amazing photography skills

Former News photographer Steve Reid has been recognised for his incredible skills with a camera.

Steve, the owner of Blitz Photography at Gosport, was honoured by the Master Photographers’ Association, South Central Region.

Former Portsmouth News photographer Steve Reid from Blitz Photography in Gosport who has been named MPA South Central Regional Photographer of the Year 2017

His breathtaking shots garnered awards for Photo of the Year, Classical Portrait Photo of the Year, Classical Wedding Photo of the Year and Lifestyle Portrait Photo of the Year.

Steve said: ‘It’s a tremendous honour. To be rewarded with not one but four awards is overwhelming, and very, very humbling.’

Go to blitzphotography.co.uk.

This image of Katie Walker won Steve the Classical Portrait of the Year Award

Wayne and Christina Munces wedding shot won Steve the Classical Wedding Photographer of the Year 2017 award

Rev Andy Davis from Holy Trinity Church in goggles helped Steve scoop Lifestyle Portrait of the Year

Another example of Steves skills  the wedding party scatter as a War of the Worlds martian invades