Stories contribute to MS Society donation

A RELATIVE of a member of the Writers of Lovedean was recently diagnosed with MS.

As a result we decided to run a short story competition on the theme of movement to raise funds for the Portsmouth & District MS Society.

An impressive cheque for £545 was presented on Wednesday, May 17, by me and Jackie Green at the society coffee morning in the Frank Sorrell Centre, Prince Albert Road, Southsea.

The judges received 70 entries from the UK and all over the world.

This huge response, along with generous donations from Havant Writers, Portsmouth Hub and Lovedean members produced this magnificent total.

The stories were of a very high quality, covering a variety of themes – including dance, loss, fantasy, love, crime, sorrow and epic quests.

Whittling them down to the final winning four stories was a tough task.

If you missed the competition but are interested in writing, you are welcome to attend our weekly Friday meetings at 10.30am in Lovedean Village Hall.

For more information about the group, and a full list of the winners visit thewriterslovedean.co.uk.