Storm Brian set to hit Portsmouth with 70mph gusts forecast this weekend

Storm Brian is set to bring heavy wind and rain to the Portsmouth area as it makes its way across the country.

Gusts of between 60mph and 70mph are forecast in coastal areas tomorrow, a day before thousands of people take part in the city’s Great South Run.

These are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to ‘locally dangerous conditions’ around the coast.

A Met Office forecaster said: ‘A swathe of strong south or southwesterly winds reaching parts of Wales and southwest England will steadily transfer east and north during the morning.

‘Later in the afternoon winds will gradually turn westerly and wind inland will start to slowly ease.

‘Meanwhile, in western and southern coastal areas winds will start to slowly ease later in the evening.’

A yellow weather warning is in place for the Portsmouth area tomorrow, though heavy wind is expected on Sunday.

Yesterday organisers of the Junior and Mini Great South Run and 5k said the events, to be held tomorrow, could be doubt because of the weather.

Rain is expected all day tomorrow, and is predicted to fall heavily between 6pm and 8pm.

Network Rail has warned it may implement a 50mph speed limit across the southern network, which may lead to some disruption and timetable changes.

Hovertravel has said it does anticipate ‘some disruption’ tomorrow, and asked passengers to check for updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Denmead Apple Day, which was scheduled for tomorrow, has also been cancelled because of the weather.