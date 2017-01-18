Storytime sessions for young kids

A FREE new initiative is starting at Fort Nelson for families with children under five years old.

The Royal Armouries museum is launching its Storytime sessions today at 11am, and the sessions will be held on the third Wednesday of each month.

The Storytime sessions are a new and imaginative way to engage with our collection Eileen Clegg, education officer

Each session has a different theme, and aims to create a fun, interactive environment for children to have a unique storytelling experience.

The first session, Myths and Magic, stars the book The Race For The Chinese Zodiac by Gabrielle Wang.

Education officer Eileen Clegg said: ‘The Storytime sessions are a new and imaginative way to engage with our collection and provide a fun experience for young children.’