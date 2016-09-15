Students from Portsmouth school warned as man exposes himself

PUPILS in an area of Portsmouth have been advised to walk to and from school in pairs or groups following reports of a man exposing himself.

Mayfield School, in Mayfield Road, Copnor, told its pupils today to be aware of the two incidents which happened earlier this week.

A statement from the school said: ‘There have been two incidents where a male has exposed himself to school-age children in North End over the past few days. The male has approached them and exposed himself. The first incident was on Shadwell Road on Monday around 4pm and the second incident was Wednesday, on Ophir Road, around 8.30am.

‘The police will be increasing patrols in the area. We encourage all pupils to walk to and from school in pairs or groups. If you notice anyone acting suspiciously then please report this matter to any member of staff.’