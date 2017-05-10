Students raise dough for Nepal adventure

SWEET treats devoured by students will help a young woman support people in one of the world’s poorest communities.

Ex-Portsmouth College student Rosie Newton spent the day at her former college selling her vegan cakes.

The money she raised will go towards the £1,500 she needs for a trip to Nepal with Raleigh International and ICS to help people in rural communities.

She also took part in the South Downs Way Challenge to raise even more cash for the 10-week adventure in Nepal.

Rosie, 21, from Baffins, said: ‘I am so grateful for all the support that Portsmouth College has offered me.

‘When I was a student there they helped me to set up my vegan cake business, Roses Bakery, so a cake sale felt perfectly appropriate.

‘Volunteering is so important, and can help improve and save lives in struggling parts of the world.

‘There are millions of people around the world who don’t have the things we take for granted, like clean water.

‘I’m doing my bit to change that.’

Rosie’s hard work and dedication inspired staff and students at the college who quickly bought up all the cakes on the stall.

Steve Frampton, the college principal, said: ‘It is always great to see both current and former students wanting to make a positive change to the world.

‘Rosie was a wonderful student and it is truly inspirational to see her not only grow her business, but to also challenge herself with these bake sales, hikes and volunteering.’

To read more about Rosie’s story, and to donate, please visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Rosie-Newton.

