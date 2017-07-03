Search

Studio sees huge support after break-in

From left, Holly Ramejkis and Jennifer Sanchez

COMMUNITY spirit has come to the fore after a business was burgled.

The Dimples & Daisies Photography shop in Southsea was targeted last week, with thieves taking cameras, iPads, lenses, a Mac Book and other items.

But a JustGiving page was set up online, and within 24 hours raised five times its original target, making around £1,500.

Co-owner Jennifer Sanchez says that the shop has been overwhelmed with well-wishers and people stepping in to make a difference.

She explained: ‘We are so grateful for the support from family, friends and the community after the break in. It has been just amazing and allowed us to get back on our feet.’

