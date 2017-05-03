Study centre opening is a huge success

A COMMUNITY’S environmental dream has been realised with the opening of a study centre.

Volunteers at the Baffins Pond Association (BPA), in Baffins, Copnor, have spent years planning to open an environmental study centre for the whole community to use.

On Saturday Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor David Fuller, opened the Benham-Rew Study Centre to cheers from supporters.

Steve Williams is chairman of the BPA. He said: ‘The opening went fantastically well and it was a wonderful feeling to see George Benham and Dave Rew’s dream finally come to fruition, it truly was a great day for all of us.’

The late Mr Benham was the founder of the BPA in the 1990s, having grown frustrated at the sorry state the pond had fallen into.

Mr Rew was the area’s much-loved and respected community warden who died last year and hoped to bring Mr Benham’s dream of a study centre to reality.

He added: ‘Cyril Pelham is our centre manager who commits almost all of whatever free time he has to the BPA, as does our secretary Hilary Langton.

‘Dave Rew’s wife Sue was there, and George Benham’s daughter Sharon Hack.

‘It was so fitting for them to be there to witness the realisation of their respective husband’s and father’s dream come true.’

The study centre will be open to school pupils and the community. Regular opening times are midday until 4pm on Saturdays.

Car boot sales are held on the first Saturday of the month to raise funds for the BPA, from midday to 4pm on the top field to the east of Baffins Pond. And a summer fun day is taking place on June 24.

Go to baffinspondassociation.org.uk