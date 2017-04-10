Success as club picks up major award

THE head of Pompey’s charity arm has said she is ‘over the moon’ after the club was handed a top gong.

Clare Martin, Pompey in the Community’s chief executive, collected the Checkatrade Community Club of the Year at the 2017 English Football League Awards.

Clare said: ‘I am over the moon, I can’t even tell you.

‘I have been with the club for 15 years and we have been short-listed a couple of times but the journey we have been on as a team makes this such an achievement.

‘We are thrilled, the football club means everything to the city. We share everything together and we are so happy that we have won this award for Portsmouth.’

As reported, the club won the South West and Wales regional title and went on to battle five other clubs for the prestigious titles.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin was at the Hilton Park Hotel in London with Clare and players Enda Stevens, Christian Burgess and Michael Doyle.

Mr Catlin said: ‘It’s fantastic news, not just for PiTC but for the club in general.

‘However, Clare and her team have to take all the credit for this.

‘They’ve done such an amazing job over a lot of years and at time under really, really difficult conditions.

‘She’s kept that team together, they’re an absolutely top-drawer team and a credit to themselves, the club as a whole and the city.’

One of the most recent accomplishments by the charity is working with the Society of St James to set up Re-Fit, which helps tackle drug and alcohol abuse.

An EFL spokesman said: ‘Portsmouth beat stiff competition from Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham to win the award. All six clubs have used the power of football to improve people’s lives and make a lasting impact.’