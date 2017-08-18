Summer fair to raise money for Portsmouth kittens

A CHARITY fair next weekend will be raising money for the city’s feline friends.

Portsmouth Cats is holding a fair in Eastney Methodist Church in Highland Road on Saturday, August 26, from midday to 3pm.

All of the money raised will be going towards Portsmouth Cats, which looks after cats that are abandoned across the region.

Co-founder Penny-Carol Sturgeon said: ‘Since April we have had 24 kittens come our way – so this has been our busiest summer yet.

‘It’ll be a great day for the kids, with games and a treasure hunt – so we’re hoping that we’re going to have a great turnout to support the work we do.’