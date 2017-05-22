Summer heat on the way for Portsmouth this week as temperatures rise into the twenties

Time to grab the suncream - temperatures in Portsmouth are set to rise to the mid twenties ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Forecasters are predicting several days of warm weather, with temperatures set to rise to 22C by the end of the week.

Nationally we could see temperatures of up to 27C - making this week likely to be the hottest of the year so far.

Following on from the warm weather yesterday, there will be sunny spells this afternoon with maximum temperatures of 18C.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be largely overcast.

The Met Office has said although it will feel warm there will still be a light westerly breeze, with a cooling sea breeze forming nearer the coast.

By Thursday temperatures are expected to rise into the low twenties.

It could feel very warm inland, though again it may be cooler or even misty nearer the shore.

The good news continues for those planning on heading outdoors during the bank holiday weekend.

Temperatures of up to 22C are expected on Saturday and Sunday.