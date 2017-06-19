Superheroes delight at Portsmouth’s Comic Con

CAPE-WEARING superheroes and evil comic book villains delighted families in equal measure at Comic Con.

Dressed-up youngsters packed the boardwalk on Saturday for the first event of its type at Port Solent.

Matthew Dale, from Doctor Who, and Leanne Manuel as Poison Ivy. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hundreds of people enjoyed meeting their heroes, posing for photos with the Batmobile, and watching a live-action battle from the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Lee Knight swapped chef whites for Batman’s cowl and cape as he transformed into the Dark Knight.

The 36-year-old, of Southsea, was with his daughters Maddison Knight, 10, who was Wonder Woman, and Brooke Knight, nine, who was Batman’s foe Harley Quinn. Together with Batgirl Skylar Dobson, three, and her mum Gina Martin, 33, the group could hardly move for people asking to take photos.

Lee said: ‘We’ve never been to one. I’m a ridiculously big comic book fan.’

Captain Jack Sparrow makes an entrance. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Maddison added: ‘I’ve found it fun and entertaining, I think everyone’s made a really good effort.’

Professional cosplayers – people who dress up as characters from TV, film or comic books – joined the fun too.

Ian Logan, 35, his wife Pam, 36, and son Brett, one, from Elkstone Road, in Paulsgrove, had come as Ghostbusters – with Brett armed with a proton pack.

Ian said: ‘We’ve always gone to these events when we see them.

‘We’ve been big fans for years. We get to a lot of them fundraising for charity – for The Rowans Hospice.’

Kerri Louise, 26, had travelled from Alton after spending 120 hours on her Black Star Sheron costume from the Dragon Ball GT Japanese anime series.

‘It’s been good here because it’s bringing people that don’t come out normally to see all these different costumes and people who come to the Comic Con.’

Wayne Streak, from organiser Nerdageddon, said: ‘It’s been amazing.’