Supermarket donation provides a big boost

THE youngest members of a Girlguiding division were given a huge cheque by a supermarket – to pay for a big party.

Rainbows is for girls aged five to seven, and is the youngest section of South Division Girlguiding, in Portsmouth.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the Rainbows section and the group will be celebrating with a big party in the summer.

All the members in the Portsmouth South Division are invited.

Customers at Waitrose, Southsea, chose the Rainbows to be the beneficiary of the £220 Community Matters pot of cash.

Hannah West, the division commissioner for Portsmouth South Girlguiding said: ‘Rainbows is exciting, messy, friendly and a lot of fun!

‘Rainbows learn by doing – they get their hands dirty, do sports, arts and crafts and play games.

‘Being a Rainbow is all about having space to try new things.

‘Through taking part in a range of different activities with girls their own age, Rainbows develop self-confidence and make lots of new friends.

‘The £220 donation will go towards a party in July.

‘All the Rainbows in Portsmouth South Division are invited for an evening of travel-themed activities to celebrate the Rainbow’s 30th anniversary.’

Waitrose stores donate £1,000 every month to local charities and good causes voted for by customers as part of the stores’ green token scheme.

Alice Lawrie, from Waitrose, who is also a Brownie leader, presented the cheque to the 2nd Portsmouth Rainbows.

She said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to help out the Rainbows.’

Under the Community Matters scheme, customers are invited to decide how funds are allocated by using a green token handed to them when they go through the checkout, to vote for the charity they would like to support.

To find out about joining Girldguiding, go to girlguidinghantseast.org.uk.