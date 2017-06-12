Surge of new rock acts join festival fun: Rock stage is revealed for Victorious

MUSIC bosses in charge of staging Victorious have today revealed the line-up for a new addition to this year’s festival.

The team behind the major Southsea show have taken over the running of Butserfest, which used to be held near Petersfield.

It comes after concerns had been raised that there was not music show would no longer go ahead. Victorious has since stepped in, offering the event– and its acts – a stage at this August’s spectacular.

And as part of the deal, it means a new set of top-named artists have joined the bumper festival, including alt-rockers Deaf Havana, Pulled Apart By Horses and prog-metal legends Skith.

Young Guns, Dinosaur Pile Up, SHVPES, Hacktivist and Fort Hope join the impressive bill this year.

Victorious director Andy Marsh said it had been an idea his team had been toying with for a few years.

‘This is incredibly exciting for us,’ he said. ‘Now we can add a rock stage to Victorious and appeal to a demographic that might not normally come.’

Butserfest was set up by East Hampshire District Council to give young people a safe environment to enjoy live rock music. Last year it celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Held at Queen Elizabeth Country Park near Petersfield, the one-day drink and drug-free festival was the largest of its kind in the UK, and has attracted big names from the heavy music scene including Mallory Knox, We Are The Ocean and Funeral For a Friend. This year’s action is taking place between August 25 and 27 alongside the main festival.

Headlining Saturday on the Butserfest stage is Deaf Havana, with Pulled Apart by Horses joining them. Skith top the bill for Sunday.