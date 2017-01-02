Survey finds Southern Rail passengers are at ‘breaking point’

PASSENGERS using Southern Rail services say it is ‘ruining their lives’, a survey has found.

A survey of 1,000 passengers using the rail service from the Association of British Commuters found that delays, cancellations and overcrowding has led to health problems, force people to move home and lose their jobs.

One passenger said: ‘Quite simply, it has ruined my life.’

A spokesperson for the association said: ‘Thousands of people are now at breaking point and we continue to advocate on their behalf, calling for immediate and transparent government intervention into this failed company as well as a fully independent public inquiry into the circumstances behind the collapse of Southern Rail.’

A commuter from Brighton to London said: ‘The stress and exhaustion has had a dramatically negative effect on my work, my health and my relationships.’

Southern Rail continues to be hit by strikes with more planned for next week.