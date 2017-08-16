Take a look at today’s weather and travel

Have your say

TODAY the weather is set to remain dry, with some sunny spells throughout the day.

With a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, the sun is set to break through the clouds around 4pm this afternoon – though there is a slim chance of rain later tonight.

The A32 into Gosport is seeing some extra traffic due to the arrival of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, and is therefore expected to be much busier than usual heading northbound this morning.

Portsdown Hill is also seeing a large number of parked cars this morning.

All trains are running as usual, and the Gosport ferry will be operational again at 7.30am, once the HMS Queen Elizabeth has arrived at Portsmouth Naval Base.