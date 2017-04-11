Talented youngsters in two one-off shows

STUDENTS have taken over a theatre as part of an arts project.

The Kings Youth Theatre and KYT Leading Lights are presenting two shows as part of the KYT Student Take-over 2017.

Death in Character by Stuart Arden and Black Comedy by Peter Shaffer will be performed in the Studio, a specially designed space with seating for 100 on the stage to create a more intimate audience experience.

Both performances have been directed, produced and marketed by all members of the KYT as part of their Gold Arts Award.

Luke Bufton, 15, is in Leading Light and involved in Black Comedy.

He said: ‘I’ve thoroughly revelled in devising this performance with my peers.

‘I hope that the audience will share in the fun that I have had working on this project.’

The award is a qualification that the Leading Lights complete as part of their membership and includes singing, dancing and acting.

Matthew Parker, 13, performs in Death in Character and said: ‘It’s been a fun experience to watch my friends take on different roles inside the theatre industry and to be able to get the chance to work alongside them is even better.’

The KYT is led by Joanna Bennington. It was founded in April 2010.

In 2014, Joanna created the KYT: Leading Lights for the most gifted and talented group.

They work towards completion of the nationally-recognised Gold Arts Award.

Joanna said: ‘I love watching all the kids grow up and grow into mature and confident adults.

‘Watching the students direct, produce and act in their own productions really does make me proud however I’ve appreciated the break as I didn’t have to direct or produce unlike the other bigger shows we do here at the Kings Theatre.’

The performances take place tonight. Tickets are £9 and £7 concessions and are available at kingsportsmouth.ticketsolve.com. Alternatively, call (023) 9282 8282.